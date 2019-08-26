Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report $17.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.73 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.72 billion to $70.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.56 billion to $73.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,415 shares of company stock worth $53,045,928. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.32. 5,661,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,729. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

