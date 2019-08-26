Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $17.80

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 2,574,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after buying an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.