Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $18.98

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,779,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,434,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,726,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 182,237 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.