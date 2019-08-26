Brokerages Set Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $24.33

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Model N stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. 4,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Model N by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Model N by 216.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Model N by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Model N by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

