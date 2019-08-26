BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

