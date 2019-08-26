Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE CM traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $76.13. 693,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,741. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

