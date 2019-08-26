Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Shares Down 3.1%

Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 606,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 414,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

Canyon Resources Company Profile (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

