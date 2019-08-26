Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.99

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $24.20. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

