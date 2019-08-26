carVertical Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.92 million and $31,861.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00251505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01290470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.