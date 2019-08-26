Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 1,116,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.95. 185,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,199. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Gabelli lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. G.Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 345.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.