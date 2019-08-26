CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Up 0.9%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.92, approximately 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.