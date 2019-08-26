Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $490.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.90 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $470.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,624. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

