Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.89.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Chemours has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 6.3% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.