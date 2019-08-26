Chimpion Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $51,253.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.