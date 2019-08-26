China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), approximately 330,071 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 407,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.94.

About China New Energy (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

