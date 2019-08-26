Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $13.51. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 71,033 shares trading hands.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

