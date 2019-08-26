Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,421 shares of company stock worth $51,485,939. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

