CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 500% from the average session volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

