Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 80.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,180,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $74,161,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,770,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.20. 53,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,336. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $70,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $426,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,789 shares of company stock worth $3,825,067 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

