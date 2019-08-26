Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Cigna (NYSE:CI) received a $225.00 price target from investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.82.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

