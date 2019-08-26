Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) were up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.90, approximately 1,014 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market cap of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

