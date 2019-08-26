Civic Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, ABCC, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

