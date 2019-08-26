Clams (CLAM) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00030997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $2,525.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clams has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,371,421 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,714 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.