Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Laidlaw

Laidlaw set a $1.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 445,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

