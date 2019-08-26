Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Luc Noiseux Sells 260 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total transaction of C$27,573.00.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$104.37. 57,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. Cogeco Communications Inc has a 52-week low of C$61.68 and a 52-week high of C$107.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.60.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$587.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.11.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

