Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Trading Down 12.8%

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s stock price dropped 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.30 and last traded at $69.30, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

About Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

