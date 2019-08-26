Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Given Buy Rating at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CERP stock opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. Columbus Energy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.78 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31.

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

