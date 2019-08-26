Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 53.3% in August

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG stock remained flat at $$4.42 on Monday. 17,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,168. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.