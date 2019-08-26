ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 14.1% Higher

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares traded up 14.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.19, 1,599,247 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,373,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,150,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 65.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

