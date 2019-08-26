ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNOB. Stephens raised ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,147. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 194,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,098,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.