Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

CONN traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.80. 352,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.21. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lee A. Wright acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $100,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

