Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given a $27.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 235,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

