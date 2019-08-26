Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, 486 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

