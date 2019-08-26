Content Value Network Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and $1.86 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00252133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.01278730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

