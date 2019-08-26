Contentos (COS) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $1.80 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,451,114 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

