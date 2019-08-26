Contrasting Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.77 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.04 TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.30 $192.00 million $2.57 25.26

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -7.79% 12.44% 5.83% TriNet Group 5.16% 46.35% 7.91%

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TriNet Group does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emerald Expositions Events and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 1 6 0 0 1.86 TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus target price of $13.47, indicating a potential upside of 43.87%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $53.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.45%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Emerald Expositions Events on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

