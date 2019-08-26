Contrasting Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steel Connect and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 419.23%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $645.26 million 0.17 $36.71 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.12 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -1.69

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -4.44% -23.39% -2.92% Exela Technologies -11.25% N/A -7.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Steel Connect on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.