Cott (TSE:BCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.58

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.58 and traded as low as $15.96. Cott shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 35,607 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s payout ratio is currently -705.88%.

About Cott (TSE:BCB)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

