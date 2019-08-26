Cowen Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock remained flat at $$7.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,870,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $57,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,500 shares of company stock worth $583,150 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 2,900,328 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.