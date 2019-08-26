Cowen Reiterates $231.00 Price Target for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $231.00 target price by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $205.41. 4,005,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

