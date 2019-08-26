CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.95, 1,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.88.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

