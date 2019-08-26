Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) received a $21.00 target price from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BREW. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

