Credits (CS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Credits has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, COSS and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,892,689 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, COSS, WazirX, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.