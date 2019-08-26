CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given a $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) received a $58.00 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. 20,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 187.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $410,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

