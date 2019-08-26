CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €44.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.50 ($51.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €50.70 ($58.95). 143,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.38. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €53.05 ($61.69).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

