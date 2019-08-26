Cube (AUTO) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Cube token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CPDAX and IDEX. Cube has a market cap of $7.17 million and $555,386.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

