Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.00 and last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 1245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.01.

The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.32.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Currency Exchange International Corp will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

