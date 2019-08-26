CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $652.17

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $652.17 and traded as low as $865.00. CVS Group shares last traded at $865.00, with a volume of 117,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 866.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 658.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.13 million and a P/E ratio of 92.02.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

