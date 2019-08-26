DAEX One Day Volume Reaches $941,504.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $941,504.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.36 or 0.04980680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

