Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €40.72 ($47.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.30. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

